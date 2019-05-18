<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

China is planning to launch the commercial use of the 5G service on October 1, on occasion of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic, local press reported on Friday, quoting official sources.

According to China Daily, Michael Gao Wenhao, a senior manager of ZTE technology company, confirmed that China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom will open that day 5G service to the public, with which the country will become the third in the world that offers it, following South Korea and the United States.

The three companies plan to deploy between 30,000 and 50,000 5G base stations in 40 Chinese cities to support the use of the new network, which will be provided by ZTE, Huawei and Swedish telecom firm Ericsson.

Gao said that experimental booths will be put into operation this day in several cities so that consumers can try to navigate on the Internet with 5G -the fastest- from their phones or other electronic devices.

He even predicted the massive use of 5G service in personal communication and video games next year, as well as its growing application in autonomous vehicles.

World estimates predict that it will generate US$3.5 billion of performance and 22 million jobs worldwide by 2035.