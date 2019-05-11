<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Here is a quick step for candidates who wrote the 2019 UTME examination to check their results.

Text RESULT to 55019 from your registered phone number(s).

There is no need to approach any CBT Centre or cyber café to check results.

Those who were ABSENT, got their Registration CANCELLED or have their results WITHHELD will be told.

The following are the responses to be expected:

1. If a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: “This phone number was not used for registration.”

2. A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows… (And the details will be provided)”.

3. If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate.

4. If a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be: “Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

5. If a candidate was absent, s/he would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback.

6. A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed.

7. “Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorized access to the examination hall.