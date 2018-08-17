The Association of Telecommunication Professionals of Nigeria has expressed optimism that the country would attain 30 per cent broadband penetration before the end of 2018.

Adede Williams, President of ATPN said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

NAN reports that Nigeria developed a five-year strategy (2013-2019) in 2013, through the Presidential Committee on Broadband.

The aim is to drive internet and broadband penetration in the country and to scale up National Communications Commission’s broadband growth by 30 per cent.

Williams said: “Broadband penetration can be achieved and this is gaining momentum and government is also planning to bring in new investors into the sector.

“NCC is trying to issue out licenses to new telecoms, to boost broadband penetration which is a focus point now in the ICT environment.”

Williams said that an increased broadband penetration would drive economic growth and make communication easier.

He said that it would also make business transactions easy for local and international investors.

According to him, APTN is a think-tank and advocacy group to educate people especially in the rural areas.

“In creating awareness, the association is working with the government through the NCC to reach out to the people.

He said: “This is to make sure that we preach the gospel to the people on how to use Information Communication Technology to boost their incomes.’’