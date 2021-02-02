



Amazon will pay $61.7 million to Flex drivers to settle allegations of stolen tips, after an extensive investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission. The figure represents the total amount of allegedly withheld tips over the two-and-a-half years that Amazon Flex’s controversial base pay system was in place.

The practice of using tips to pay drivers base salaries generated significant outcry when it was revealed by The Los Angeles Times’s Johana Bhuiyan in February 2019. Amazon initially defended the practice, saying drivers still received 100 percent of the tips sent by customers, even in instances when those tips displaced base pay that would otherwise have been provided by Amazon.





According to the FTC complaint, Amazon used this ambiguity to recruit drivers with promises of high base wages and the potential for significant tips — then pad its own bottom line by using tipped income to make up much of the paid base wage.

Amazon discontinued the practice in August of 2019, saying “Amazon will always contribute at least $15 per scheduled hour to driver pay, and often more, based on location and demand.”

“In total, Amazon stole nearly one-third of drivers’ tips to pad its own bottom line,” said Commissioner Rohit Chopra in a statement, accusing Amazon of “expanding its business empire by cheating its workers.”