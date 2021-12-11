Amazon announces decision to shut down Alexa ranking platform

Amazon has announced that it will shut down Alexa.com, a website ranking tool that has been operating for 25 years.

Launched in 1996, Alexa provides a paid subscription service with detailed SEO research and analysis tools.

According to Amazon, after Alexa is shut down, the service’s API will be turned off by the company in December 2022.

Users will be allowed to export their Alexa data before the service shuts down.

“After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022,” the company stated on its support page.

Alexa Internet has stopped accepting new subscriptions as of December 8, and existing customers will have access until the service shuts down.

Though the company did not provide a reason for shutting down Alexa, the report points to data from traffic and marketing analytics firm Semrush which shows the service’s own traffic has seen a constant decline over the years.