The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, on Wednesday, unveiled an online platform, NECApreneur project, for the training of youths on entrepreneurial skills to check unemployment.

Mr. Olusegun Oshinowo, Director-General of NECA, who spoke about the project at a forum in Lagos, said that it was targeted at undergraduates and unemployed youths.

According to Oshinowo, unemployment is the biggest issue in the nation’s economy, adding that government alone cannot solve the problem.

He said that NECA was collaborating with some groups, including Imagin Business Solution and Redwood, to provide mentorship, capital, and structure for those who would participate in the NECAprenuer project.

“There is a need for a new approach to solving unemployment. Youths must embrace entrepreneurship. We will link them up with our rich networks to assist their ideas.

“We are made to believe that youths do not have jobs because they lack technical skills, but everything depends on a healthy environment.

If dependable variables such as favourable policy, good governance, education, conducive environment and many others are not addressed, getting jobs will be difficult,’’ he said.

The NECA DG said that the more people were gainfully employed, the more purchasing power would grow and businesses flourished.

He, however, said that government must create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

According to him, unemployment is important to employers who know that if not handled properly, can pose a security risk.

“The more we take people out of the street, the better for businesses to grow and attract more investors.’’

Mr. Chuma Nwankwo, Chairman, Committee on Human ResourceS, NECA, said that the nation needed entrepreneur not only to solve unemployment challenges but also for national development.

Nwankwo said that the NECApreneur project was timely, adding that its e-learning initiative would assist the working of different organs of the economy, where necessary.

Mrs. Hannah Oyebanjo, Chief Executive Officer of Imagin Solution, said that training of youths and undergraduates and others alike, through such project, would improve the economy.