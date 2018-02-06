Jonathan Andrews, Agency Relationships Manager, Google South Africa, on Monday urged brand managers to ensure safety measures online.

The manager made the appeal at Google Online Advertising Conference for media personnel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Andrews, who spoke on “Introduction to Online Video Advertising and YouTube for Business” said brands should know where their media was running to ensure safety of their products.

He said: “To make the brand safe, it should be measurable, suitable with a customised setting, simple by creating it clearly and consistently across the platform.”

The manager said the three key changes in 2017 policy, controls and enforcement were set to ensure brand safety online.

Andrews, while urging brand managers to ensure content suitability said brands do have challenges of volume and amount of content generated and uploaded real-time.

He said in making ads more effective, it should be attractive, be a good brand, be able to connect and direct.

He said the one billion hour viewing time of YouTube would also have a good impact on brands.

Andrews said: “The one billion hours of viewing time a day on YouTube is got through employing of machine learning capacity and multi-screening on mobile devices.

“As watch time is increasing, the greater the impact on the brand.”

Andrews said to tackle the challenge of making people watch ads online, the brand manager should consider the audibility, viewership and engagement.

The manager said that the greatest gains in brand impact were seen in the first six to 15 seconds of the ad and urged managers to make the news impact immediately.

To achieve that, he said they should make use of the YouTube masthead, bumpers and the six second thoughts.

He added: “The different bumper ways are teasers for movies; amplify means to focus on single product and echo is on emphasis.’’