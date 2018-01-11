The death of an unidentified National Youth Service Corps member in Akwa Ibom State dominated searches on the internet search engine Google this week.

Google’s spokesman, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the top trending search terms on Google Nigeria this week revolved around foreign news.

Kola-Ogunlade said another issue that trended on Google search was in the world of sports as the Ivorian former professional footballer, Emmanuel Eboue, was reportedly battling depression and had attempted suicide.

Eboue said the depression was as a result of a London court ordering him to forfeit his property to his ex-wife in a divorce settlement.

Kola-Ogunlade said fans of Eboue turned to Google to find out more details about the alleged reports making ‘Emmanuel Eboue’ a top trending search term.

He also stated that the Golden Globe Awards, which honours actors in film and American television, was dominated by female winners this year.

He said one such winner was Oprah Winfrey, who received the coveted Cecil B. deMille award in recognition of her career and leadership.

Kola-Ogunlade said: “In her acceptance speech, Oprah gave a personal and comprehensive view of pressing issues such as diversity and human dignity. Oprah’s speech has since gone viral making her a top trending search term this week.”

The Google manager said Facebook’s Oculus started the year on a high note, announcing its intention to launch a new Virtual Reality headset in partnership with Chinese tech giant Xiaomi.

He said: “Facebook, the social networking platform giant is launching the headset through Oculus, a VR company it acquired in 2014, with the goal of getting one billion people using virtual reality.

“The new headset was unveiled at a press conference at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas this week as part of the CES conference that is underway there.

“Excited fans raced to Google to search for more information about the new virtual reality headset, making it a top trending search term.”

Google Trends was launched in May 2006 and it shows popular searches and their demography over time on Google.