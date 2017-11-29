- Advertisement -

Commercial banks have raised the alarm over a fake employment website alleged to belong to them, deployed by fraudulent element with the intent to defrauding unsuspecting young graduates.

The website posted a public post on Facebook, directing graduates to apply for jobs online.

The involved commercial banks are Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Skye Bank Plc. Others are Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sterling Bank Plc and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Affected banks contacted have debunked the job recruitment website, urging young and interested graduates not to apply.

The website demanded minimum of B.Sc Degree or H.N.D from a reputable institution for Fidelity Bank job seekers with a minimum of Second Class Lower Division from any discipline.

Part of the requirements include age limit of 30 years while other requirements vary based on the bank’s years of operations.

For Skye Bank, a notice placed for job seekers include “candidates residing in Lagos will be shortlisted and contacted for an interview (Application not complying with this instruction shall be disqualified).”

Within 24 hours of posting on Facebook, the public post has generated 37 shares and over 50 comments as job seekers continued to reveal personal information online about their identity.

The spokesperson of Skye Bank, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the website is fake, urging the general public to ignore such job placement advert in the financial institution.

He noted that the bank currently is not recruiting.

The head of Corporate Affairs of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Ejike Ndiulo, said he was not aware of the bank’s recruitment.

Meanwhile, a source in Sterling bank said the bank is currently not employing graduates.

Recently, thousands of unemployed and desperate graduates fell victim to fake job alerts circulated on social network without investigating the source, hoping to secure call centre operator jobs with a bank in Lagos.

As the rate of online job placement increased, false online related fraud has also increased.

Fidelity Bank of recent warned its customers to stay clear of false Online & Instant Banking notifications.

The bank in its notice to customers said “Please do not click on any link from unknown sources requesting your personal information as this might be an attempt to defraud you.”

Meanwhile, the total capital imported in the third quarter has hit 4,145 million dollars, which doubled the inflow in the second quarter, representing an increased value of 147.5 per cent on a year- on- year basis.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this in a report on “Nigerian Capital Importation for third quarter’’ posted on its website on Tuesday.

The bureau stated that capital importation into Nigeria in the third quarter recorded a substantial increase compared to the past few quarters, as the economy continued to recover from recession following its exit in the second quarter.

The total capital imported in the third quarter was recorded at 4,145.1 million dollars, more than double the inflow in the second quarter of this year, representing an increased value of 147.5 per cent on a year on year basis.

According to the report, this inflow of capital in Q3 quarter is the first time since the beginning of 2015 that the capital hit over 4,000 million dollars in a quarter.

The reports noted that the boom in capital importation in Q3 was mainly driven by significant growth in both Portfolio and other Investment.

Capital Importation can be divided into three main investment types: Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), Portfolio Investment and Other Investments, each comprising various sub-categories.