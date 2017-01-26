Big Brother Naija, Buhari’s health trend on Google

Advertisement

Big Brother Naija, which has returned to the television screen after its first edition held 10 years ago was top on Google search this week, an official said on Thursday.

The Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, in a statement in Lagos said that the search was from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25.

According to Kola-Ogunlade, trending stories on Google this week were filled with fervour, which include the inauguration of the 45th President of the U. S.

Also searched was the return of an acclaimed reality show and the largest protest march in the U.S. in recent times.

“Big Brother Nigeria again returned to the television screen after its first edition which was held 10 years ago.

“The show which is a special Nigerian version of Big Brother Africa has been re-launched and renamed ‘Big Brother Naija’, and 12 contestants known as ‘housemates,’ will go to South Africa for 11 weeks.

“The housemates are to win N25 million cash gift and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

“Although question citizens are asking is; why is a Nigerian show being shot in S.A,” he said.

According to Google, who wishes President Buhari dead?

He said that there was agitation on the internet over the week as rumour broke that the President of Nigeria had died in Germany, following complications of his health conditions.

He said that the presidential spokesmen were quick to dispel this rumour on social media, denying the news and explaining that the president “is well and alive’’, and was in London for his routine medical check-ups.

The Google manager said that the crowded controversy at the inauguration of President Donald Trump got people’s attention online.

“The United States of America welcomed its 45th president at an inauguration ceremony this week, and the newly decorated president spent his first day in office eventfully.

“He lashed the news media over the misrepresentation of the crowd size at his inauguration, with claims that they were trying to sow division among Americans,” he said.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Melania Trump, U.S. First Lady was a top search item this week.

“It appears that more people are not only interested in her poise and how she relates to her husband, Donald Trump, the new president of America.

“The searches made inquiry on her new jewellery line, which was plugged into her bio on the White House website,” he said.

He said that the largest protest in America’s history also happened this week.

“Just as the world was witnessing the inauguration of America’s newest president, Trump, a demonstration which has been described as the largest demonstrations in American history converged.

“The protest was to rally for women’s rights and to protest Trump’s presidency.

“The protest march drew an estimated crowd of over 500, 000 women to Washington, DC. There were also demonstrations in other parts of the country and some parts of the world.

Google Trends launched in May, 2006, allows readers to see how popular a subject is in terms of searches overtime on Google.