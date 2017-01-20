MMM: Participants ask administrators to freeze guiders’ bonuses

Advertisement

Participants in Ponzi scheme, MMM, have urged the administrators of the scheme to freeze the bonuses of guiders.

The participants, frustrated over their inability to get their money out of the scheme after waiting for more than a month due to the freezing of accounts in December, have accused the guiders of being responsible for the liquidity crisis in the scheme.

Flooded by demands for payment and with questions from increasingly wary participants, the scheme put up a poll on its support handle asking participant to decide which of the bonuses to stop in view of the challenges.

Over 60 per cent of the respondents wanted the guiders’ bonuses stopped. A distant twenty-four per cent wanted all bonuses stopped. Seven per cent of them wanted referral bonuses stopped and six per cent chose registration bonus.

MMM had announced upon its ‘return’ on January 13 that poor investors with little investments would be paid ahead of others, but that has not been done as a result of what the administrators said was a system upgrade.

The development had resulted in participants trading accusations with many blaming the guiders for getting help without providing help.

Some suggested that those seeking help should be first made to provide help to solve the challenges of cash shortage. But a poll on the issue showed that it was unpopular.