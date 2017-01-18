MMM issues new guideline, urges participants provide ‘help’ to get ‘help’

Advertisement

Popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM, has come up with a stringent measure, after it appears participants are no longer willing to invest in the scheme.

The scheme in a message to its participants said to get help, they must first provide one.

In the message left on the PO of its participants, the message, “Your MAVRO are Frozen or have “unconfirmed” status so you are not able to withdraw them.

“To have your Mavro confirmed, you should provide help.”

Advertisement

Recall that the Ponzi scheme had in December suspended its operation with promised to resume on January 14, 2017.

Despite resuming a day ahead of its scheduled resumption date, some participants have been unable to do withdrawals and apply for help as the Get Help Order, GH, was missing from their dashboard.

But explaining the reason, the scheme said the GH button was not cancelled but was only removed due to system upgrade.