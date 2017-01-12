‘Adeboye’s retirement’, ‘Pretty Mike’ dominate Google Trend

Advertisement

The announcement by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, that he had stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Nigeria, was top on Google search this week.

Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made the disclosure in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the search was from January 4 to January 11.

The spokesman said, “Among the surprises were the retirement of Pastor Adeboye as the General Overseer of the RCCG and the spectacle of Pretty Mike, parading girls in chains at a wedding party and some others, including the first death in Nollywood.

“Adeboye recently announced his retirement as the general overseer, with his former Special Assistant on Finance, Pastor Joseph Obayemi as his successor.

“It is believed his stepping down is the result of the controversial corporate governance code of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

“The code stipulates mandatory office tenure for general overseers of all registered churches in the country.”

Kola-Ogunlade said that popular Lagos club owner Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu was in the news again with his not-too-pretty scene in a wedding.

He said that Mike, who was rumoured in December last year as being in a relationship with Bobrisky, was recently seen attending a wedding with two ladies chained at the neck.

He said that Mike was the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the first death recorded in the entertainment sector recently also got online attention.

“Despite the excitement of the New Year, it was not enough to stop the death of Toyin Majekodunmi, Nollywood’s veteran Yoruba actress, popularly known as Iya Kike.

“Before her death, the actress worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years.

She was married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi, popularly known as Baba Kekere.”

The Google manager said the rumoured assassination of the Gambia’s President-elect, Adams Barrow, got people’s attention online.

“Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow has not been assassinated, contrary to rumours that went around on social media.

“Barrow, whose election result was challenged in court by the sitting President Yahya Jammeh, awaits the resolve of leaders from the ECOWAS mediation initiative as they try to persuade Jammeh to step down from power.

“ECOWAS has given Jammeh up till Jan. 19 to quit office to allow the swearing in of Barrow on Jan. 20,” the Google image maker said.

Kola-Ogunlade asked if Nicki Minaj was ready to move back to her ex?

“She is not Nigerian, but she has a wide following among many citizens of the country.

“The big news now is that she is single again and, according to the representative of her ex-boyfriend, Safaree is open to ‘igniting’ things as he never stopped loving her.

“The two, who dated for over a decade, broke up publicly, after insinuations that Meek snitched on Safaree cheating on Minaj,” he said.

The secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, got people’s attention online, Kola-Ogunlade stated.

“Kanu is being held for an 11-count charge as well as the operation of an illegal group and the operation of an unlicensed radio station.

“He was arraigned at the Federal High Court which held a secret trial for him and three others.

“There was heavy security presence within and around the court premises, and even relatives of the arraigned, could not gain access to the court,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

Google Trends, launched in May, 2006, allows one to see how popular, search terms and their demogr0aphies have been over time on Google.