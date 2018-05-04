Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, has called on Airtel Nigeria to take its 4G Lite service to all parts of the country to boost internet penetration in both the served and underserved areas.

Shittu made the call on Thursday night in Abuja at the launch of Airtel 4G Lite.

He said Airtel should ensure that it delivers its 4G experience to every doorstep not only in Abuja but throughout Nigeria to ensure inclusiveness for all no matter their social or income status.

“I charge Airtel Nigeria to simplify the process of connecting to the 4G network as it is rolling out specific offers that will be of delight to all telecom consumers regardless of income and social status.

“I urge you to sustain this giant stride in the interest of ensuring equity amongst the various communities in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The minister said he was happy with the launch of the 4G as it aligns with the plan of empowering Nigerians and democratizing mobile broadband by making it affordable to all.

According to Shittu, without doubt, the 4G will improve productivity and help drive economic activities across the Abuja metropolis.

“The Federal Government is happy to celebrate with Airtel on this milestone and other effort aimed at achieving a robust network service in Nigeria, ‘’ Shittu said.

Earlier, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel, said the launch of the 4G would assist in accessing the internet very quickly.

Ogunsanya said that the launch has been done in Ibadan, now Abuja and they are also working to launch the 4G in Lagos.

He said Airtel has different price plan for every purchase, we have as low as one hundred naira and as high as eight thousand naira so that customers can pick the one they can afford,