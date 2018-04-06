Google Chrome added a new shortcut today to make adding emoji on desktop easier. It’s currently on the testing channel Chrome Canary, and users can enable it now by going to chrome://flags and searching “emoji,” as spotted by 9to5Google.

What Google Chrome is proposing is adding an emoji option on the menu that appears when you right-click any text field. Users can then right-click to get to the emoji option and pull up the emoji options for Mac, Windows, Linux, or Chrome OS, depending on what operating system they’re running.

It’s not a groundbreaking addition, considering there are already ways to pull up emoji on desktop, including the shortcut Command + Control + Space for Macs or the touch keyboard on certain Windows devices. Third-party messaging apps like Messenger, Slack, Discord, and Skype also all have their own emoji libraries available. Still, with companies like Apple adding more and more emoji options each year, this gives us quicker access to actually use them.

The feature hasn’t yet made it to the public version of Chrome, but it may be released in the coming weeks.