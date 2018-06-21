Intel has announced that CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned from the company effective immediately.

CFO Robert Swan is stepping in as interim chief executive. “Intel was recently informed that Mr. Krzanich had a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee,” the company said in a press release. “An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.”

Krzanich’s immediate resignation was accepted to show “that all employees will respect Intel’s values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct,” according to Intel.

Intel’s board of directors has “a robust succession planning process in place and has begun a search for a permanent CEO, including both internal and external candidates.”