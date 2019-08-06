<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Moss Uromtah, Chief Executive Officer, Codefest Nigeria, on Tuesday said that Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) teachers were the instruments of digital transformation of the country.

Uromtah made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He noted that STEM teachers would impact on the students and promote digital transformation through their creative thinking and innovative skills.

He said that in time to come, teachers with little or no digital innovative skill would be irrelevant due to the trends in technology.

According to him, Nigeria has no choice but to get started with STEM education, otherwise unemployment, migration, dearth of industries and lack of innovation will continue.

‘’STEM careers are growing at 17 per cent annually.

‘’STEM’s certified professionals or instructors’ salary is around $65,000 per annum in South Africa.

‘’Teachers are our hope to transform the country.

‘’With a STEM certificate, you can get a job anywhere in the world,’’ Uromtah said.

He said that our youths and students would excel anywhere in the world if properly guided on the use of technology for innovation.

Uromtah urged teachers to be proactive and take advantage of opportunities to improve themselves and the profession. According to him, there are opportunities such as the three-day STEM Boot Camp for teachers and school owners.