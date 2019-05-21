A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London on April 29, 2019. – British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged caution over the role of China’s Huawei in the UK, saying the government should think carefully before opening its doors to the technology giant to develop next-generation 5G mobile networks. His comments come after Prime Minister Theresa May conditionally allowed China’s Huawei to build the UK 5G network, information that was leaked to a newspaper from top secret discussions between senior ministers and security officials, a leak that has caused a scandal that has rocked Britain’s splintered government. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / various sources / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei called itself the victim of U.S. “bullying” on Tuesday and said it was working with Google to counter trade restrictions imposed by Washington last week, a senior Huawei executive said.

The U.S. government said it imposed the restrictions because of Huawei’s involvement in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

On Monday, it temporarily eased the curbs to minimise disruption for customers, a move dismissed by Huawei’s founder, who said the tech firm had prepared for U.S. action.

Alphabet Inc’s Google had suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“They (Google) have zero motivation to block us.

“We are working closely with Google to find out how Huawei can handle the situation and the impact from the U.S. Department of Commerce decision,” Abraham Liu, Huawei’s representative to the EU institutions said.

Liu said Huawei did not blame Google for its decision and that it was too early to say what the consequences will be.

“Huawei is becoming the victim of the bullying by the U.S. administration. This is not just an attack against Huawei. It is an attack on the liberal, rules-based order,” Liu added.

