Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced its partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and New Works Limited, to deliver an end-to-end process for Nigerians to apply for their International Passports online.

The solution is also to make it easy for Nigerians to pay for passport online.

According to a statement, the multi-channel payment system would enable Nigerians apply for all international passport types (new and renewals) online and make payments on all GTBank’s e-channels using the reference ID generated at the application stage.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, inaugurated the payment office located inside the passport office at Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos recently.

Also, at the event was the CEO of GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje and representative of New Works Limited, Alhaji Usman Kuso.

The statement revealed that five other payment offices would be set up at Alausa, Festac, Port Harcourt, Kano and the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.

Commenting on the partnership, Agbaje said: “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking solutions that are making banking faster, cheaper and simpler for every Nigerian. We believe that creating a multi-channel payment system for immigration services reflects our commitment to driving digital banking solutions that not only drive financial inclusion but also positions us at the centre of an ecosystem that offers benefits beyond banking.”