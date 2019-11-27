<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coalition of All Support Groups (COASG) has condemned the murder of a taxify driver, Gabriel Wisdom, suspected to have been killed by passengers who hired him for cab services.

Besides, the group also tasked the government to ensure that adequate security is provided for citizens, especially the youth, who are struggling to earn a living.

Comrade Mark Iheanyi, President of the group, on Tuesday, noted that the young man was trying to survive, describing the gruesome murder of driver as the height of wickedness for the robbers to have killed and still dispose him of his Toyota Corolla car.

Iheanyi tasked the commissioner of Police to ensure that the killers of Wisdom are arrested and made to face justice, pointing out that those behind the taxify business should also ensure that measures were put in place to curb further incidents of such nature, by liaising with law enforcement agencies to put measures in place to safeguard the lives of the people working with them.