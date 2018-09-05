The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to approve March 31 as National Information Technology Day.

Prof. Allwell Achumba, the registrar of the council, made this disclosure on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to Achumba, IT plays a vital role in our everyday lives and has contributed to the country’s level of growth.

He said that March 31 was the day the CPN was officially inaugurated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and would also serve as a day to promote IT in the country.

Achumba recalled that CPN adopted the day during its annual IT conference, which held in March.

He said: “During the CPN general assembly, stakeholders came together and agreed on making March 31 National IT Day.

“We are sensitising the government especially the Minister for Science and Technology as well as the Federal Executive Council to approve this request.

“The day will enable IT stakeholders to showcase developments the country has attained over the years in IT.”

The registrar also said that they were partnering with relevant stakeholders in the sector to adopt the day unanimously.