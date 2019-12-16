<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has harped on the importance of Databank in the digital economy as well as its expectation from ICT sector.

Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Musa Istifanus, disclosed this yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital while declaring a two days workshop for stakeholders with the theme “Building the Digital Economy, through ICT resources”.

According to the minister, successive governments in the country have prioritised ICT as a key strategy for realising national goals and objectives.

However, he noted that efforts to fully harness it’s potentials has been greeted with mixed results arising from dearth of relevant data.

He further pointed out that despite pockets of data in various locations in the ICT sector, they are not easily accessible and dissemination, not comprehensive.

Ibrahim, therefore explained that is against this background that government established the Nigeria ICT Databank as a single window for consolidating and disseminating ICT data in Nigeria under his ministry.

“In the global economy, much of the economic value generated is based on data and other knowledge assets.

“Governments that fail to harness the potentials of the digital economy are severely handicapping their own economies by depriving them of the new oil of today’s knowledge economy” Ibrahim explained.

In his speech during the occasion, governor Emeka Ihedioha represented by his Commissioner of Technology Development, Meekam Mgbenwelu, said that the knowledge of the workshop will deepen the understanding and importance of data to primary users of MDAs in the state, particularly with regards to ICT data.