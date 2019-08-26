<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In order to fulfil its promise of moving 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years, the Federal Government (FG) has revealed that it will be creating new technologies that will lead to new start-ups.

It says the new start-ups will lead to new enterprises and entrepreneurs in the country, whom will start as micro businesses and eventually grow.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who made the revelation said that this is how wealth is created the world over and how the government will in turn grow its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create employment.

He said this Monday in Abuja, when he and the Minister of state of the ministry Alh. Mohammed Abdullahi met with Supervising Directors of the Ministry and DG/CEO of Agencies to roll out a new policy thrust for the Ministry.

He added that the President intends to continue with the three areas that he had focused on during his first four years which is to grow the economy, security and fight corruption.

His words, “The three areas that the President worked on in the first four years are the areas we will continue to concentrate on which is to ensure there is security, that we will continue to grow our economy and ensure that all those that want to work in the country are given the opportunity, so the work that we are going to be doing here in the next four years will be channeled towards achieving the objective that the President has set to grow our economy secure our nation and have a transparent administration.

“The President promised that we will be able to move 100 million people out of poverty in the next 10 years, this is a promise that he will keep and the ministry of science, technology and innovations will make important contributions in ensuring that this promise is realised, it will help us create new technologies and these new technologies will be the basis of new startups. Which is to say new enterprises, entrepreneurs will now grow by using these new technologies.

“They may start initially as micro businesses but over time, these will grow from micro or small to medium and large. This is how wealth is created all over the world and this is how you move people away from poverty and also how our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation will grow. So we have a big responsibility as a ministry and will be working with other ministries and agencies to achieve this.”