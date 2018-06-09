United States Consulate General Lagos in collaboration with Baltimore-based Global Air Media, recently concluded a two-day drone technology workshop for students and women STEM leaders.

According to a statement by the Public Affairs Section (PAS) U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, 30 elementary and high school students were coached on the basics of building a drone from the scratch, as well as the requisite skills for piloting and landing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

In addition to the students’ seminar, 13 female STEM leaders were mentored on the evolving technology needs of the 21st century, particularly in the fields of real estate and construction, cinematography, as well as humanitarian and emergency response.

The training was held at the Cedar STEM & Entrepreneurship Hub, and American Corner at Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB), both in Yaba, Lagos on Monday and Tuesday respectively. A team of three drone experts, led by Global Air Media co-founder Eno Umoh, facilitated the series of workshops.

Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate Lagos, Ms. Darcy Zotter, explained that the hands-on workshop was designed to stimulate the interest of the participating students in math and science, as well as careers in the STEM fields.