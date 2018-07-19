President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday after Brussels hit US tech giant Google with a record fine, and warned he would no longer allow Europe to take “advantage” of the United States.

“I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google,” Trump tweeted in reaction to the 4.34 billion euro penalty slapped on Google for abusing the dominance of its mobile operating system.

“They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!” he said.