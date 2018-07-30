The Ghanaian Police have arrested Nigerians and Ghanaians for cyber fraud described as the biggest ever cybercrime in the recent history of Ghana.

A circuit court on Friday remanded 11 out of the 12 suspects arrested. They are to reappear on August 9, 2018, as investigations continue, reports The Finder Online.

After the arraignment, another suspect was arrested.

The suspects are believed to be part of a wider cybercrime syndicate made up of Nigerians and Ghanaians, attempting to transferring GH₵326 million ($67.9 million) from the vault of Universal Merchant Bank electronically.

The Finder Online reported that the bank had detected that the amount was transferred electronically into the internal operational accounts of UMB and subsequently credited to the accounts of certain customers.

UMB, suspecting that its Information Technology Security infrastructure has been breached, quickly alerted the Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, who dispatched personnel to all branches of the bank to arrest persons who will visit the branches to withdraw money from identified accounts credited with the money.

Even with that measure put in place, it has emerged that even before police involvement, about GH¢1 million of the money had been withdrawn from some of the accounts through Automated Teller Machines in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates using internationally accepted credit cards.

The Financial Forensics Unit handling the investigation says all the suspects are men and are aged 25 -49 years old.