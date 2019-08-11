<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Micro-blogging social network, Twitter, unverified the account of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

This was confirmed by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the VP on media and publicity, who revealed that there was an attempt to hack the account.

As such, all tweets by the account have since been deleted and his profile picture and header image have been taken down as the account was suspended, retrieved and unverified — all in less than 24 hours.

The hit took place on Friday night and early Saturday, but the account was back online by Saturday morning, but all 2,399 tweets previously made by the vice-president were all gone.