A Nigerian man has been convicted by a jury on charges related to hacking universities in the US.

In a press release on Monday, the prosecutors said that 34-year-old Olayinka Olaniyi and his accomplice, 29-year-old Damilola Solomon Ibiwoye ran several phishing scams targeting employees at US colleges and universities, including Georgia Tech and the University of Virginia, reports US’ Ledger Enquirer.

Prosecutors say they obtained employee logins and passwords and used them to steal payroll deposits and to file fraudulent tax returns.

Olaniyi was convicted last week of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is to be sentenced October 22.

Ibiwoye, who’s also from Nigeria, pleaded guilty to similar charges. He was sentenced to serve three years and three months in prison.