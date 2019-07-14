<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has declared in Kano,that the issue of Cyber Crime in the country would soon come to an end,as punitive measures are been put in place to checkmate the trend.

Danbatta, who spoke to reporters, shortly after receiving an award excellence, at the 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Night, alongside the wife of the Kano state Governor, Dr. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje, and others, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kabuga Branch, said that the activities of cyber crime is assuming another dimension.

According to him,”the federal government is putting in place all necessary measures to contain cyber crime,especially in our Banking sector and other areas in the country.

“We are aware that the cyber crime hacked, has a space file and measures has already been taken.

Danbatta, explained that, the Nigerian Computer emergency response team,with a network of computers put together to contain cyber crimes are on ground, in order to protect our cyber space and the team is domicile in the office of the security adviser.

Other measures put in place,is in the Telecommunication sector, where another computer emergency team,known as,cyber crime incidence response team will be set up.

Danbatta,further explained that,when this team is in place,with the process on for the establishment of this strategic team,that will protect cyber crime on Telecommunication networks.

He added that,”we would see that these steps being taken by the NCC,as a further reenforcement of measures by government to checkmate cyber crime and nip it in the bud”