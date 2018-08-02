The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed that hackers have stolen information of more than 120,000 customers in a massive data breach into two major commercial banks.

Cybersecurity operators at BOT has vowed to step up security measures and oversight after Kasikornbank and Krung Thai Bank reported cyber attacks during the Buddhist Lent holiday.

However, executives of both banks said no suspicious transactions took place.

Krung Thai Bank President Payong Srivanich said hackers used “advanced hacking techniques” to obtain personal data from 20,000 customers who had applied for credit online.

According to the bank’s website, customers applying for loans or lines of credit need to provide a copy of their ID card and census registration, including income and bank statements.

Payong said the bank was able to immediately stop the hacking after the bank’s IT Division reported suspicious activities of stealing data.

“Krung Thai Bank quickly had cybersecurity expert to stop the breach and therefore no damages have been reported so far,” said Payong, “however customers who were affected were quickly notified.”

Pipit Aneaknithi, president of Kasikornbank, said hackers obtained data from about 3,000 corporate customers who use an online bank guarantee service.

Pipit said he believes the hackers were local bred and had the cybersecurity expert quickly block access into the bank’s internal data.

“The data that might have been leaked was public information of the customers including company’s name and contact details,” said Pipit, “there have been no reports of suspicious transactions from the hack.”

Pipit said he promises compensation to those affected.

Thai Bankers Association President Predee Daochai said with the advanced technology in the Internet of Things, it is necessary to find more advanced levels in cybersecurity in the face of a rising global threat of cyber intrusion.