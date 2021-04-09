



Over 500 million users’ profiles of the popular American business and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn are currently on sale on a hacker site.

It was reported on April 6, 2021, by CyberNews that over 500 million users’ valid information such as their user IDs, names, email addresses, phone numbers, gender, professional titles and links to other social media profiles were sold on a website popular to hackers for a certain amount of money.





“This is not a LinkedIn data breach, and no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in what we’ve been able to review,” the company said.

The company has over 740 million registered members from 150 countries which means three-quarters of its users’ information might be exposed to the hacker site.

“The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it will alert users whose data was scraped and is included in the database for sale,” said CNN.

Over four million Nigerians are LinkedIn users, which is 2.2 per cent of its entire population.