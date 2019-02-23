



Cardiff University in Wales, United Kingdom, has developed a cutting-edge cyber security research, using artificial intelligence to detect and stop cyber-attacks.

Pete Burnap, Professor of Data Science & Cyber security and head of the Academic Centre of Excellence (ACE), said: “With a core focus on cyber security analytics, we have been able to present our innovative research.

“It has also been an opportunity to showcase our work with industry partners such as Airbus, and how we are working collaboratively to turn cutting edge research into real-world security solutions…” Burnap said.

As a Centre of Excellence, he said that the university nurtures young talent and fosters a pipeline of ‘next generation’ cyber security professionals.

It provides the much-needed software engineers, data scientists and cyber security specialists.”

Professor Kim Graham, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Enterprise at Cardiff University, said: “We know that cyber security is an integral part of the new world we live in.

“While innovation and new technology brings many benefits to society, it also opens us up to risk and new threats.

“That’s why Cardiff University has been investing in research and skills in this area, working closely with industry partners such as Airbus, to develop our expertise and capability. Being part of the ACE network.

“It is rapidly developing our work in cyber security analytics and will advance research protecting critical national infrastructure, and demonstrates Cardiff’s commitment to use our research expertise to solve real world problems.”

The head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), has praised the university’s contribution in the fight against cyber attacks.

NCSC Chief Executive, Ciaran Martin, spoke during a visit to the university – recognised last year as Wales’ first and only Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research by NCSC.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see the cutting-edge cyber security research that is being carried out at Cardiff University. The Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research is the first of its kind in Wales and is helping increase knowledge and boosting the UK’s cyber security capability…”

“We look forward to continuing our work with Cardiff University, and other institutions, towards our shared goal of making the UK the safest place to live and work online.”

Accreditation as an ‘ACE’ University allows Cardiff’s research to feed directly into UK Government efforts to make the country safer and more resilient to cyber threats.