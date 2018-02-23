Symantec, the software giant behind products like Norton AntiVirus, has severed a partnership with the National Rifle Association after public pressure.

“Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. No other information on the decision was given.

A still-available Symantec webpage offered discounts on products to NRA members.

Since the shooting at a high school last week in Parkland, Florida, pressure has mounted on companies offering similar discounts to NRA members. The parent company behind car rental brands like Enterprise previously dropped its discounts.