Over 2 million unregistered Sim cards in Uganda will be switched off on August 30, the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, told a press conference. The PM further said that no extension would be granted.

“That is the decision the meeting took; all unverified/unregistered Sim cards will be switched off at midnight of August 30, when the three months extension granted by President Yoweri Museveni expires,” he said.

This comes at a time when Uganda is reinforcing its internal security and curb the rising number of crime rate. Brig Henry Tumukunde, Minister for Security, said the registration and verification will help trace a crime to the person who committed it.

- Advertisement -

Information and Communications Technology Minister Frank Tumwebaze said reprieve will be granted only to subscribers with money on their mobile money accounts — but only for withdrawal.

“Those with mobile money on their phones will be allowed to withdraw, but they will not be able to load,” he said.

The Ugandan government had issued notice following the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kawesi, in March.

All mobile phone Sim cards can be verified using the National Identification Number on subscribers National Identification Cards.