The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had trained 20 of its officers as software developers and Cyber Security personnel to enhance effective military operation through information and communication.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this at the maiden communications branch Workshop for NAF personnel.

Abubakar said that 12 officers had been trained in United States of America as software developers, while eight were trained in India in the area of cyber security.

The theme of the workshop is: “Positioning Communications Branch for Effective, Efficient, and Timely Support of NAF Operations”.

The CAS said that there had been a gradual decline in expertise, skills and professionalism of the communications branch personnel over the years.

According to him,sophisticated equipment and technological advancement used by the NAF are quite rapid.

He said that there was need for personnel to be acquainted with such technological advancement in order to remain relevant in the scheme of NAF operations.

”The Nigeria Air Force has embarked on several training programmes for its personnel in software development, cyber security, communications, imagery analysis and maintenance of NAF facilities,” he said.

He said that modern work was driven by technology and urged the participants to come up with useful deliberations to enhance an effective and efficient information communication.

Abubakar said that plans were underway to send more personnel for such training.

Earlier, Chief of Communications, AVM Charles Oghomwen, said that the communication branch was a critical component of NAF operations.

He said that the branch intended to have a robust outfit that has a “bird eye’s view of each nook and cranny of the Nigeria airspace and surrounding border towns of neighbouring countries.

“This will aggregate information and live feeds using software from directorate of IT, equipped with Communications, Radar feeds from directorate of radar and Geospatial intelligence from directorate of space technology.

”Our ISR (Intelligence, surveillance and Reconnaissance) platforms will obviously play a major role in this outfit, hence our cameras must be notch,“he said

Oghmwen said the training of image analyst, software developers and ethical-hackers was paramount to enhance NAF cyber security.

He said that there was need to run at a pace to meet the basic standards set by more developed Air Force which many of the participants had been exposed to, over time.

“We must keep our dreams and aspirations well ahead of our present equipment holdings and strive hard to meet the ever changing new technologies and better ways of doing things.

“This is the task which this workshop must address,” he said.

The communications branch workshop was established to further improve communication services in Nigerian Air Force communication.

Participants at the workshop include: branch chiefs from the Defence Headquarters, serving and retired military officers and other stakeholders.