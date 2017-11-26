- Advertisement -

The Senate Committee on Communications says the Federal Government will do everything within its powers to curb cybercrimes in the country.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who spoke in Lagos last week at a retreat, titled: “Improving the Socio-Economic Development of the Nation, Through Qualitative Telecommunication Service,” organised by the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, pointed out that communication is crucial to the growth of the country’s economy, hinting out that the Nigerian Communication Act 2003 would be upgraded to guarantee efficiency in the system.

“The system has been dynamic as when the Act came into force, most of the things happening now were not envisaged. We did not believe we will have high percentage of penetration in broadband. We did not also know that we would have 140million active lines. So, definitely problems would arise with such a gigantic development and there is need for us to look at the Act again especially as it affects cybercrimes because now everybody has access to broadband and the crimes that are committed on the internet are beyond our imagination”, Ademola said.

He described the retreat as timely as it gave the legislators and regulators a unique opportunity to come together and compare notes on how to move the country forward in terms of social development. The lawmaker also commended the NCC on its initiatives aimed at ensuring that phone companies provide services to the ordinary people at affordable costs.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was represented by Mr. Inatimi Spiff, Head, Legislative and Government Relations department, NCC, said he was impressed with the level of growth recorded in the sector but added that there is a delicate balance among stakeholders in the industry.