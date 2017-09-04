The Information Technology System and Security Professionals (ITSSP), on Monday, called for proper implementation of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

A former president of the association, Mr Rogba Adeoye, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adeoye said that proper implementation of the Act would go a long way in curbing cybercrime.

According to him, although, there is a legislation, a lot of work should still be done as regards the activities of the Council of Advisers on Cybercrime.

NAN reports that the Cybercrime Act 2015 is meant to provide an effective and unified legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution of cybercrimes in the country.

There is also the Cybercrime Advisory Council, which has funds for the implementation of the objectives of the Cybercrime Act.

“Government has constituted Advisers of the Cybercrime Act but the problem is who keeps them on their toes, what are their assignments, how do we make sure they are performing their duties?

“There is the need to have experts to be at the helm of affairs, so as not to allow quacks to take over the fight against cybercrimes.

“Leaving the fight in the hands of quacks will give room for funds to be taken out of the system,’’ he said.

Adeoye said that another way of addressing cyber security is to beef up capacity in cyber issue management.

He said that there should also be a place where people could go to seek redress, should they have any cyber issue complaints.

Adeoye warned that security threats associated with cybercrimes should not be underplayed, as many transactions were being done online.

“At the national level, a lot of transactions pass from our phones to the banks and people do complain that money transferred do not get to destinations.

“Likewise on the international scene, people travelling with money do lose it through card problems and most times not much is done,’’ he said.

Adeoye stressed the need for a collective effort by all stakeholders to end cyber problems in the country.