The Managing Director of Galaxy backbone, Mr Yusuf Kazaure, has identified continuous education as the best approach to combat cyber-crimes.

Kazaure said this on Sunday when he featured on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

According to him, cyber attackers infiltrate systems and organisations through unclosed websites and sites not meant to be visited by people in such organisations.

He emphasised the need for continuous education to enlighten people on the implications of visiting such sites and patforms.

He said that the organisation was engaging more Information Technology (IT) administrators of different MDAs to keep them abreast of dangers of cyber-crime to their organisations.

According to him, the IT administrators will, in turn, pass the education on to staff of their organisations.

He noted that in the event of any cyber-attack, Galaxy Backbone would lock down additional and unnecessary traffic and several ports which could be used as platforms of attack.

He advised MDAs and individuals to form the habit of closing websites visited and to ensure that they avoid opening unnecessary sites not relevant to them.