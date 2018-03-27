Former Cambridge Analytica employee, Christopher Wylie, has told British lawmakers that an Israeli spy firm “Black Cube” was engaged to hack President Muhammadu Buhari to get access to his medical records and private emails.

Appearing before UK lawmakers at a special hearing Tuesday, Wylie said the Israeli spy firm was involved in the hacking scheme targeting the Nigerian president, who was then an opposition candidate.

In a report, Wylie said Cambridge Analytica “utilized the services of an Israeli private intelligence firm, Black Cube, to hack Buhari to get access to his (Buhari) medical records and private emails.”

Cambridge Analytica was said to have been hired by an unnamed Nigerian billionaire to support the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election in which Buhari was his main challenger.