The China Association of Science and Technology has reached out to three secondary school students to represent Nigeria at the coming World Adolescent Robotics Competition in China, this July.

The students: Tawakalitu Giwa, Oluwaseun Omotayo and Ayomide Adetunji were members of Team Nigeria to the First Global Robotic Olympics in Washington DC, U.S., in 2017, which was sponsored by Aramex and Doculand Nigeria.

The students were picked based on their outstanding performance at the First Global Robotic Olympics where Nigeria placed 25th out of the 163 teams from 157 countries, emerging third of the 41 African countries in attendance.

In a similar development, five students would be representing Nigeria at the next First Global Robotic Olympics coming up in Mexico City this August.

Founded by philanthropic inventor, Dean Kamen, to inspire a passion for science and technology leadership and innovation among the world’s more than two billion youths, First Global provides the framework for an olympics-style robotics event that drives home the importance of obtaining the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills needed by future leaders to overcome the greatest challenges facing our world – today and tomorrow.

National coordinator of the programme, Mrs. Remi Willoughby, CEO, Roboglobal Educational Consulting said “we have the right talents to compete successfully on the global stage and move Nigeria to a technology advanced nation, but we need the right support and encouragement and to do this, we need to quickly address the evident deficit in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in our educational system.”

Managing director, Aramex and Doculand Nigeria and co-sponsor of the First Global project in Nigeria, Faisal Jarmakani said, “These children are building the foundation blocks for a technology advanced nation and in the next few years will become global icons paving the way for other children to follow. If they keep getting the right support and encouragement, without any doubt, we will soon join other countries of the world where science and technology have become the backbone of their economic development.”