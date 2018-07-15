The President and Chairman in Council of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, CPN, Prof. Charles Uwadia, has said that the reviewed enabling Acts for the CPN and the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, would soon be out.

The CPN boss who disclosed this in an interview said that an in-house Committee of CPN to crystallize areas that might require amendments in the two enabling ACTs, has already been set up.

Similarly, he informed that a 10-person joint CPN/NITDA standing committee, has already been set up for the review of both Acts. They have started working on the review of the enabling Acts, he added.

The CPN boss had told the IT Professionals at the just concluded 2018 CPN IT Professionals Assembly that the review has become necessary to address what he described as seeming ambiguities and areas of friction associated with the Acts.

The annual CPN IT Professionals’ Assembly is a yearly gathering of IT Professionals and Practitioners in Nigeria and Diaspora with the objective of discussing and strategizing on emerging issues in IT and generating recommendations and decisions that impact positively on the industry and the nation.

Noting that CPN and the NITDA ACT 2007 are about 25 and 11 years old respectively since their enactment, he argued that the operation of the Acts over the years has highlighted seeming ambiguities and conflict in some provisions of the Acts.

“The core mandate of CPN is to control and supervise the Information Technology profession, while NITDA was established to plan, develop and promote the use of Information Technology in Nigeria. Since their establishment, the two bodies have made giant strides in varying degrees in fulfilling their mandates.

“Importantly too, contemporary and emerging developments both nationally and globally have made the review of both Acts imperative.

“There is therefore need to remove ambiguities and areas of friction as well as include provisions that will strengthen the IT profession and Industry in Nigeria.

“It was in the light of these that Council recently set up a Committee to articulate possible reviews of the two Acts.

In another development, the CPN boss is seeking for more for more representation in the Boards and Councils of government Ministries, Departments and agencies, MDAs

He informed that members of CPN currently are statutorily represented only on the board of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.

This development has continued to worry CPN as a regulatory body charged with the regulation, control and supervision of the computing profession and practice in Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Already, he said that CPN was in discussion with its supervisory Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that members of CPN were represented on the Boards and Councils of agencies under the Ministry.

According to him, the agencies being considered included the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, National Universities Commission, NUC, Tertiary Education Trust Fund , TETFUND, National Board for Technical Education , NBTE, National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria , TRCN, Universal Basic Education Commission , UBEC, and National Examinations Council , NECO.

“We intend to extend this cause to other MDAs nationwide. It is our belief that if and when this step materializes, it will create opportunities for our members to participate in policy formulation in government as well as ensure appropriate and effective deployment of IT for governance”, the University Don told the IT professionals.