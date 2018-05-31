Canon has announced that it is officially discontinuing the EOS-1v, its last film camera, as reported by PetaPixel.

Production of the EOS-1v — which was launched in 2000 — actually ceased back in 2010, but Canon continued to sell the remaining stock. A professional 35mm SLR, the EOS-1v introduced Canon’s fifth generation of professional SLRs, and its body design became the basis for future cameras from the company, including the EOS-1D. The translated page from Canon’s website delivers the news casually: “Thank you very much for your continued patronage of Canon products. By the way, we are finally decided to end sales for the film single lens reflex camera ‘EOS – 1v.’”

According to Canon’s statement, it will repair existing EOS-1v units until October 31st, 2025, although repair requests may be denied after October 31st, 2020, depending on remaining parts and inventory.

Although this means Canon is no longer selling any film cameras, it doesn’t spell the death of film — at least, not yet. Nikon still sells two film cameras, the F6 and FM10.