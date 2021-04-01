



Bayelsa State government has partnered with Microsoft for the training of 12,000 teachers on digital transformation network programme in both public and private schools across the state.

The partnership is also expected to facilitate the training of over 90,000 pupils across the state on digital and computer education in the state.

The state commissioner for education, Hon. Gentle Emelah, who made this known yesterday in Yenagoa during the education transformation workshop for directors and head of agencies in the state Ministry of Education, said the partnership is part of the processes ahead of the proposed education summit to develop a 15-year policy to revamp education in the state.





Hon. Gentle Emelah, who interacted with top executives of Microsoft virtually including the Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA) Education Team, Jaye Richards-Hill, argued there must be a paradigm shift in the state educational sector despite the issues of paucity of funds.

Emelah during discussion admitted that the two problems noticed in the state education sector are issues of shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructures.