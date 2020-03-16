<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





France’s competition agency has announced a $1.23 billion fine against Apple saying the tech giant conspired with distributors of gadgets such as the iPad to fix prices and limit competition.

The decision came from France’s L’Autorité de la concurrence, which unveiled its largest fine ever. The agency said Apple required distributors such as Tech Data and Ingram Micro to charge the same prices for devices that could also be purchased through its own online and physical retail stores.





“It is the heaviest sanction pronounced against an economic player, in this case Apple, whose extraordinary size has been duly taken into account,” said Isabelle de Silva, the director of the agency in a statement.

The agency also respectively levied fines of $84.7 million and $69 million against Tech Data and Ingram Micro for their roles.