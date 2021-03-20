



Apple recently discontinued the iMac Pro, and two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac are now joining the Pro in retirement. As spotted by MacRumors, the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac are no longer available for purchase, with only the 256GB SSD and 1TB Fusion drive versions available to buy on Apple’s website.

Both configurations appeared unavailable for purchase on Apple’s website as of last month, but at the time it was not clear if that was a supply issue or a permanent discontinuation of the two options. But now both the 512GB and 1TB SSD options are gone from the iMac configuration page, MacRumors notes.





A big iMac redesign has been rumored in the works for some time. Apple is expected to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with a redesigned iMac and will likely revamp the Mac Pro sometime this year. In January, Bloomberg reported that the update would have a flat-back design and do away with the “chin” beneath the screen.

The new iMacs are expected to use Apple silicon chips, as the company continues to shift away from Intel chips.