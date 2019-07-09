<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Apple updated its high-end MacBook Pro models at the end of May, and now it’s time for the entry-level MacBook Pro (which was previously known as the MacBook Escape) and the MacBook Air to get some refreshes.

The base model MacBook Pro is getting the most substantial update: after being ignored by Apple since 2017, it’s finally getting an overhaul, adding a Touch Bar and Touch ID (sorry, physical keyboard fans) as well new Intel processors. Instead of the 2.3GHz dual-core 7th Gen Core i5 chipset that Apple has offered for over two years, the new entry-level MacBook Pro now offers a 1.4GHz quad-core 8th Gen Core i5 chip (which can boost up to 3.9GHz). Sadly, the biggest flaw of the original MacBook Escape remains: unlike the pricier 13-inch MacBook Pro, it’ll still only offer two USB-C ports, not four.

Apple’s offering the new entry-level MacBook Pro in two starting configurations: a $1,299 model with a 128GB SSD, and a 256GB model for $1,499.

The MacBook Air is also getting an update today, although it’s on the slimmer side. It’s getting Apple’s True True display technology, which (similar to other Apple devices) automatically adjusts the display based on ambient light for more natural colors, along with a $100 price drop. It now starts at $1,099 or $999 for students. The specs on the new Air remain the same, with Intel’s dual-core 8th Gen i5 chips.

The elephant in the room is still the keyboards, which feature the same butterfly-style mechanism that Apple’s been using for the last few years. Apple did recently update its third-generation mechanism with the May refresh of the MacBook Pro, but it has yet to say whether the new Air (which had the original third-gen mechanism) or the base Pro (which has been stuck with the second-gen buttery keys) will get the updated mechanism.