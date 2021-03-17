



Amazon will offer its health program, Amazon Care, to other companies and its employees based outside of Washington state, the company announced today.

The platform includes virtual meetings with doctors through the app and in-person care at a patient’s home. It can dispatch nurses to someone’s door to draw blood or perform a physical examination. Amazon launched the program for its Seattle-area employees in 2019.

Now, it’s opening the program to other companies based in Washington state. This summer, it will make the virtual piece of Amazon Care available to other companies and Amazon employees anywhere in the United States. It will also eventually open the in-person care in Washington, DC, Baltimore, and other cities.





“Amazon Care gives instant access to a range of urgent and primary care services, including COVID-19 and flu testing, vaccinations, treatment of illnesses and injuries, preventive care, sexual health, prescription requests, refills, and delivery, and much more,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Amazon partners with the Washington state-based medical practice Care Medical for its Amazon Care program. Over the past few months, the company has filed to do business in over a dozen states, Stat News reported. The company pitched Care Medical to Seattle-based Zillow last year, Insider reported.

The expansion is the latest move into health care for Amazon. The company acquired online pharmacy PillPack in 2018. It’s working on health functions for Alexa. It also started work on a health care initiative with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, which was dissolved in January.