Airtel Networks Limited (Nigeria), a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc, has announced the appointment of C. Surendran as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of Airtel Nigeria with effect from August 1.

In addition, Surendran will be appointed to the Executive Committee (ExCo) as Regional Operating Director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc, and onto the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.

Surendran replaces Olusegun Ogunsanya. Mr Ogunsanya will become Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, with a transition period from August 1, 2021.





Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and has contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations.

In his most recent role as CEO Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India with over $1bn in revenue, Surendran delivered exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over last few years, currently at 54%. He has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox.

Surendran will transition into his new role from 1 June 2021 and spend the time onboarding into the business until 31 July 2021.