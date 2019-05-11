<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Telecoms giant Airtel Nigeria has launched a 4G network in Akwa Ibom State to boost internet usage in the area.

Speaking at the formal launching which took place at Emjim hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the Managing Director and Chief Executive office, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, said that the launch serves as a testimony of their commitment to empower the people of the state.

“This launch serves as a glowing testimony of our commitment to partner and empower the good people of Akwa Ibom State”

He added “Ours is a 4G service that is not only fast and reliable but a 4G service that works”

Ogunsanya explained that the 4G holds enormous benefits for the People and government, as it will aid and accelerate economic and commercial activities.

“4G comes with tons of benefits: It will accelerate economic and commercial activities; it will boost personal and professional productivity; it will help in creating more entrepreneurs; it will offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talent; it will improve the overall quality of life and connect more people to their dreams.

“With 4G, Airtel will also power people, business and aid governance through technology”

He hinted that the journey of building the network began last year, adding that they have recorded major milestones through the launching of the network in Ibadan and Abuja.

“Last year, we began an interesting journey of building the largest and most robust 4G… network in Nigeria. And we have made great progress on this journey, connecting many towns and cities, pan Nigeria. Specifically, on the 13th of February, 2018, we recorded a major milestone with the pioneer roll-out of our 4G network in Ibadan to the delight of many Nigerians who live in the ancient city. On Thursday, 4th May, 2018, we also launched our 4G service in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Also speaking, the governor represented by the Secretary to the State government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, thanked the service providers for coming into the state to build the 4G network adding that the network will boost productivity of the government.

“I will like my fellow citizens in Akwa Ibom State to know that 4G is not for fun. It is for productivity, business, growth, for enhanced performance.

“As we say in ICT Industry that there is a speed, you assess a reservour of knowledge, which is broad band Internet.

“And the ease which you transfer the knowledge which you acquire to any field of human endeavour, that is what gives you an edge over others.

“Thanks to former Olusegun Obasanjo, of the PDP administration. This is PDP accomplishment. In ICT we say productivity in Ubequity, that is is how broad band works. The time has come for Airtel to pioneer broad band .