As Africa fosters strategies to embrace and move with digital race, a three-day conference on “Technology, Innovation and Society’’ tagged CyFy Africa 2019 has been packaged to discuss the way forward.

The conference slated to hold in Tangiers, Morocco, is designed to account for the Continent’s voices in the global discourse.

According to the Organising Committee, CyFy Africa 2019 will bring together ministers, journalists, ethicists, civil society, as well as technology leaders.

It would also assemble entrepreneurs to “curate Africa-centered conversations around data, innovation, gender, norms and new media’’.

“CyFy will be informed by African experiences and contexts — capturing the continent’s success with emerging technologies and charting a course for the region’s digital future.’’

The conference holding from June 7 to June 9, would be the second on the subject with first held in 2018 also in Tangiers.

The inaugural CyFy Africa conference in 2018 was hosted by Morocco with more than 100 speakers and hundreds of attendees from 40 countries, a majority of whom were from developing nations in Africa and Asia.

“Alongside the economic opportunity of cyberspace and critical issues of privacy and inclusive access, we discussed how Asia and Africa will rely on artificial intelligence and robotics to reshape their societies and resolve a range of

apprehensions around gender, race, ethnicity and equity.

“2018 was a nadir in terms of trust both in technologies and institutions that manage them.

“Societies world over are reimagining the social contract that binds states, citizens and businesses.

“Resolving these debates requires a recalibration of existing norms, business practices and regulatory frameworks — an exercise where the voice of the emerging world is critical.’’

The 2019 edition would be co-hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi and Observer Research Foundation Africa, in partnership with Ministry for industry, Trade and Digital Economy, Tangiers Tetouan Al Hoceima region, and the International University of Rabat.